Two men accused of impersonating federal officers in DC enter not guilty pleas

Two men accused of impersonating members of the Department of Homeland Security were in court again on Tuesday where they both entered not guilty pleas for all of their charges.

Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali are both indicted on one count of false impersonation of a federal officer. Taherzadeh was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. Ali was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

According to court documents, the two have spent more than two years pretending to be officers or employees of the Federal Government.

Federal investigators claim Taherzadeh and Ali carried out an elaborate scheme – operating out of a posh Southeast D.C. apartment building many government employees also reside in – in order to "infiltrate" or "integrate" themselves with federal officers.

This allegedly included providing gifts like iPhones and a TV – even allowing two Secret Service officers to stay in apartments rent-free for about a year.

Taherzadeh and Ali were released to their respective fathers under GPS monitoring with certain requirements.

In court on Tuesday, both defendants requested a speedy trial. The grand jury investigation is ongoing.

Taherzadeh's lawyer wants a change to his release conditions. As of now, Taherzadeh is on house arrest and can’t leave without a court order. His legal team wants him to be able to get permission to go to approved events.

The next status hearing for the two defendants will be June 28 at 1:30 p.m.