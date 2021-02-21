Two killed in Prince George's County crash

article

Two women are dead after a head-on crash that shut down traffic for hours Sunday morning in Prince George's County.

Police say the crash happened around 5:10 a.m. Sunday on eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Route 202.

Officials believe the driver of a white Honda Civic was going west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it collided head-on with a white Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old woman, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 53-year-old woman, died at the scene.

All lanes of eastbound Route 50 were closed for about four hours.