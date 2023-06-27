Expand / Collapse search

Two injured in model rocket explosion in Montgomery County: officials

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Montgomery County
Two injured after explosion in Darnestown

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Two adults were injured after an apparent malfunction of a model rocket in a Montgomery County neighborhood, according to officials. 

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Montgomery County fire officials tweeted about an explosion at a single-family home on Cervantes Ave in Darnestown.

Officials say two adults were transported to a local hospital with "a variety of traumatic injury." 

Scene from a model rocket explosion in Montgomery County

Fire and explosive investigators are on the scene, according to officials. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 