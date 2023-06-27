Two injured in model rocket explosion in Montgomery County: officials

Two adults were injured after an apparent malfunction of a model rocket in a Montgomery County neighborhood, according to officials.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Montgomery County fire officials tweeted about an explosion at a single-family home on Cervantes Ave in Darnestown.

Officials say two adults were transported to a local hospital with "a variety of traumatic injury."

Fire and explosive investigators are on the scene, according to officials.

