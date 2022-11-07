Two female elephants welcomed to the National Zoo

Two female Asian elephants have arrived at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

19-year-old Trong Nhi and her daughter, 9-year-old Nhi Linh, join five other elephants at the National Zoo's Elephant Trails exhibit, including 41-year-old male elephant Spike. The National Zoo received a recommendation to breed Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh with Spike from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

"Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh are not only important social additions to our herd, but also they are key to our efforts to help sustain the Asian elephant population in North America and around the world," said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. "Most people will never have a chance to see Asian elephants, which are endangered, in their native countries. However, they can observe our ambassador elephants here at the Zoo, learn about them and join our conservation efforts to protect and save this species in the wild. Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh are an energetic, dynamic duo, and we’re looking forward to seeing how their relationships with our team and their future herd-mates develop."

Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh arrived from the Rotterdam Zoo in South Holland, Netherlands. The duo traveled to Liège, Belgium, before boarding a flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Staff from the National Zoo met the elephants and their animal care team in New York and escorted them to Washington, D.C.

The pair will be quarantined in the elephant barn, where a team of keepers, nutritionists and veterinarians will care for them and slowly introduce them to the rest of the elephant heard. The new elephants will likely make their public debut in early-to-mid December.