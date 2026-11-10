Two in custody, one injured after shooting and police chase in Prince George’s County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 600 block of Audrey Lane Shooting and police chase

The Brief A man was injured in a shooting and two people of interest are in custody. The shooting led to a pursuit after police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was connected to the shooting. Two people were taken into custody after the vehicle struck a Metro bus.



A man was injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting and police pursuit ended with a crash involving a Metro bus, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the reported shooting around 6:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Audrey Lane, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

After the shooting, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to be connected to the shooting, police said.

The driver refused to stop the vehicle and continued driving while trying to evade officers. A police pursuit was authorized. During the chase, the vehicle hit a Metro bus and caused superficial damage, police said.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.