Two in custody, one injured after shooting and police chase in Prince George’s County
600 block of Audrey Lane Shooting and police chase
OXON HILL, Md. - A man was injured, and two people were taken into custody after a shooting and police pursuit ended with a crash involving a Metro bus, Prince George’s County police said Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the reported shooting around 6:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Audrey Lane, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
After the shooting, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to be connected to the shooting, police said.
The driver refused to stop the vehicle and continued driving while trying to evade officers. A police pursuit was authorized. During the chase, the vehicle hit a Metro bus and caused superficial damage, police said.
Two persons of interest were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from Prince George's County police.