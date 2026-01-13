Two charged with murder after Gaithersburg teen killed in Moose Knuckles trade

The Brief Two suspects are charged in the shooting death of Taeyon Prather. Police say he was killed during a planned trade of a Moose Knuckles jacket for a handgun. Both suspects are being held as they await bond hearings.



Authorities say two people have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Gaithersburg man earlier this month.

Police identified the suspects as 16‑year‑old Wisdom Da‑Silva Baptista, of Gaithersburg, and 20‑year‑old Kevin Jesus Perez Fierro, of Montgomery Village. Both are charged with first‑degree murder and armed robbery in the killing of 18-year-old Taeyon Malachi Prather.

Kevin Jesus Perez Fierro (Montgomery County Police)

What we know:

Prather was found dead Jan. 2 in a parking lot in the 23600 block of Rolling Fork Way.

Investigators believe Prather went to the location to trade a Moose Knuckles jacket for a Glock 99M handgun, and was shot during the transaction. Police say the jacket and other personal items were taken after the shooting.

The trade was discussed ahead of time on Instagram, according to court documents.

Both suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit as they await bond hearings.