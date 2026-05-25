Two charged in deadly Woodbridge shooting

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The Brief Two men, Taiyon Jackson and William Lisenby, have been charged with murder in a deadly Woodbridge shooting tied to a narcotics-related dispute. Police say the victim, 42-year-old Frances Douglas, was shot multiple times during an altercation involving people who knew each other. Both suspects are being held without bond following their arrests earlier this month.



Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Woodbridge that investigators say stemmed from a narcotics transaction.

Prince William County police say the suspects were known to the victim and are both being held without bond.

What we know:

Prince William County detectives charged 20-year-old Taiyon Damari Jackson, of Alexandria, and 23-year-old William Latrale Lisenby, of Lorton, in connection with the killing.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Frances Joseph Douglas, of Bowling Green.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a narcotics-related altercation involving people who knew each other.

Jackson was arrested May 21 and charged with:

murder

use of a firearm in commission of a felony

discharging a firearm in a public place

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 15.

Lisenby was arrested May 22 and charged with:

murder

use of a firearm in commission of a felony

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is also being held without bond.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 8:58 p.m. on May 12 to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive in Woodbridge for a reported shooting.

Police learned a man suffering from gunshot wounds had already been taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the parking lot when a third man joined the confrontation and opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times but managed to get into a vehicle before being driven to a hospital by a family member, where he later died.