Two charged in deadly Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Woodbridge that investigators say stemmed from a narcotics transaction.
Prince William County police say the suspects were known to the victim and are both being held without bond.
What we know:
Prince William County detectives charged 20-year-old Taiyon Damari Jackson, of Alexandria, and 23-year-old William Latrale Lisenby, of Lorton, in connection with the killing.
The victim was identified as 42-year-old Frances Joseph Douglas, of Bowling Green.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a narcotics-related altercation involving people who knew each other.
Jackson was arrested May 21 and charged with:
- murder
- use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- discharging a firearm in a public place
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 15.
Lisenby was arrested May 22 and charged with:
- murder
- use of a firearm in commission of a felony
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
He is also being held without bond.
The backstory:
Officers responded around 8:58 p.m. on May 12 to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive in Woodbridge for a reported shooting.
Police learned a man suffering from gunshot wounds had already been taken to a hospital before officers arrived.
Investigators say the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the parking lot when a third man joined the confrontation and opened fire.
The victim was shot multiple times but managed to get into a vehicle before being driven to a hospital by a family member, where he later died.