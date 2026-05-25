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Two charged in deadly Woodbridge shooting

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Published  May 25, 2026 11:27 AM EDT
Virginia Crime
FOX 5 DC
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The Brief

    • Two men, Taiyon Jackson and William Lisenby, have been charged with murder in a deadly Woodbridge shooting tied to a narcotics-related dispute.
    • Police say the victim, 42-year-old Frances Douglas, was shot multiple times during an altercation involving people who knew each other.
    • Both suspects are being held without bond following their arrests earlier this month.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Woodbridge that investigators say stemmed from a narcotics transaction. 

Prince William County police say the suspects were known to the victim and are both being held without bond.

What we know:

Prince William County detectives charged 20-year-old Taiyon Damari Jackson, of Alexandria, and 23-year-old William Latrale Lisenby, of Lorton, in connection with the killing.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Frances Joseph Douglas, of Bowling Green.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a narcotics-related altercation involving people who knew each other.

Jackson was arrested May 21 and charged with:

  • murder
  • use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • discharging a firearm in a public place
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 15.

Lisenby was arrested May 22 and charged with:

  • murder
  • use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is also being held without bond.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 8:58 p.m. on May 12 to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive in Woodbridge for a reported shooting.

Police learned a man suffering from gunshot wounds had already been taken to a hospital before officers arrived.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the parking lot when a third man joined the confrontation and opened fire.

The victim was shot multiple times but managed to get into a vehicle before being driven to a hospital by a family member, where he later died.

Virginia CrimeNews