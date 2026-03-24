Two arrested in USPP officer shooting: police

The Brief Two men, Darren Foster (21) and Asheile Foster (22), have been arrested and charged after a U.S. Park Police officer was shot in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspects opened fire on an undercover officer in an unmarked vehicle, striking him in the upper body; he has since been released from the hospital.



Two men have been arrested and charged after a U.S. Park Police officer was shot in Southeast D.C. Monday night.

What we know:

Authorities say two men opened fire around 7:30 p.m. as a USPP officer was driving an unmarked white Tesla in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place in the southeast.

The officer was part of an undercover operation connected to an earlier incident on Park Police property.

Investigators say the suspects approached the vehicle and fired several rounds, striking the officer in the upper body. The officer managed to drive a short distance before stopping, where other officers provided aid before he was flown to a hospital via helicopter.

21-year-old Darren Foster of Southeast, DC was stopped Monday shortly after the shooting. 22-year-old Asheile Foster of Southeast, DC was located on Tuesday.

Both have been arrested and charged with Assault on a Federal Police Officer (Gun). If convicted, they face up to 20 years behind bars.

MPD said they have information suggesting the suspects knew the man inside the car was a police officer.

Park Police say the officer has now been released from the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, what appeared to be federal law enforcement officers and Metropolitan Police executed a search warrant at a home on Queens Stroll Place, near where the Park Police officer was shot. They initially entered the house with guns drawn and were later followed by a K-9 unit and additional officers.

FOX 5 spoke with several neighbors who said they did not see the shooting but heard it. They described hearing a series of single shots followed by multiple rapid shots that sounded like a semiautomatic weapon.

"The first gun was more like ‘pow, pow, pow,’ and that’s when we saw all of the police officers and cars and things like that," said Brenda Bradley.