The Brief President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation and pardoning ceremony at 2 p.m. on Nov. 24 on the White House South Lawn. Two West Virginia-raised turkeys named Freedom and Feathers received official pardons, with Freedom taking center stage for the ceremonial pardon following a public vote. After Tuesday afternoon's ceremony, both birds will retire to College Station, Texas, to live out their days at Texas A&M University.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped out onto the White House South Lawn this afternoon to continue a nearly eight-decade Thanksgiving tradition by pardoning this year's National Thanksgiving Turkeys, Freedom and Feathers.

The Pardon:

Freedom and Feathers – whose names were chosen by the American public in an online poll last week – were raised in West Virginia by Deans Gap Farm owners Scott and Becky Rightsell under the direction of National Turkey Federation Chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger. Puffenbarger and the Rightsells joined the president and first lady on the South Lawn Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the event, the two birds stayed at the Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C., getting camera-ready for their White House debut.

While the president officially pardoned both turkeys each year, only one bird, Freedom, received the ceremonial honor at the White House following a final public poll.

Following the ceremony, Freedom and Feathers will head to College Station, Texas, to live out their retirement at Texas A&M University – marking the first time the National Thanksgiving turkeys have retired in Texas.

The backstory:

Tuesday afternoon's ceremony marks the 79th year of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation in Washington:

1947: The National Turkey Federation presented its first Thanksgiving turkey to President Harry S. Truman.

1963: President John F. Kennedy spared a gift turkey and sent it back to the farm, saying, "Let’s keep him going."

1989: President George H.W. Bush granted the first formal White House turkey pardon.