The Brief An active police presence will remain in a Rockville neighborhood for several hours Tuesday evening as detectives investigate a midday assault and connected report of gunfire near Mount Vernon Place and Colonial Court. Rockville City Police Chief Jason West said officers found several young adults ages 18 to 20 with minor injuries – including one person taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries – but located no gunshot victims. Several people involved in the incident are being interviewed by detectives at police headquarters, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.



An active police scene is expected to remain in a Rockville neighborhood for several hours into Tuesday evening as detectives investigate an altercation involving an assault and connected gunfire that left one person hospitalized.

What we know:

According to Rockville City Police Chief Jason West, officers were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, to the area of Mount Vernon Place at Colonial Court for an assault in progress that responding officers initially believed was a fight. While officers were en route, police received a report of shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found several young adults – ages 18 to 20 – suffering from minor injuries, West said. Emergency medical personnel treated multiple people at the scene and transported one person to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

West confirmed that officers did not locate any victims with gunshot wounds, though investigators determined the reported gunfire and the assault were connected.

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Those involved fled before officers arrived, prompting police to set up a perimeter that led them to Blandford Street. Officers made contact with several individuals known to be involved in the altercation, and detectives are interviewing them at police headquarters. No arrests have been made.

Police initially closed the 400 block of Blandford Street while establishing the perimeter. By 1:50 p.m., surrounding roadways had reopened, though Mount Vernon Place remained closed between Blandford Street and Colonial Court as forensic services personnel searched the area for evidence.

The multi-agency response included the Rockville City Police Department, Montgomery County Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police. West said police will remain in the neighborhood for several more hours Tuesday evening, though there is no threat to public safety.

What they're saying:

West said investigators are working to piece together each person's role in the altercation and minimize further disruption to the neighborhood.

"Once our officers arrived, we found several subjects that were suffering from minor injuries. We did not locate any victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds," West said during an afternoon briefing. "We have been able to determine that the gunfire that was reported and this assault are connected."

Addressing the multi-hour street closures in the residential area, West added, "We understand that this disrupted the community for several hours today, and we're hoping to get some answers for the community."

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed what sparked the altercation among the young adults, whether forensic investigators recovered shell casings or a firearm at the scene or whether any of the individuals being interviewed at police headquarters will face criminal charges.