Two 17-year-old males charged as adults after carjacking in Prince George's County

article

Two 17-year-old males have been charged after they were found to be in possession of a carjacked car with a loaded ghost gun inside.

Officers observed a carjacked Toyota Camry in the area of Wheeler Road and Southern Avenue in Oxon Hill on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

The car’s owner had been carjacked at gunpoint on Monday at approximately 11:50 p.m., at a gas station in the 1700 block of Sansbury Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

Officers attempted to stop the carjacked car, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit was authorized.

The pursuit ended after the car became disabled in the area of 13th Street and Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. The juveniles were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The juveniles have been charged as adults with unauthorized use of a vehicle and a handgun-related charge. They are currently in custody in D.C. pending extradition.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.