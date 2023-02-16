Man charged with rape, robbery of men he met on dating apps in Prince George's County

article

A man faces several charges for using dating apps to set up meetings with victims who he allegedly raped or robbed in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County Police said Rodney Richardson, 26, of Brandywine faces several charges related to the two incidents including rape, kidnapping, handgun offenses, and armed robbery.

According to investigators, Richardson is accused of using dating apps to set up meetings with his victims.

In one instance, that happened on February 2 in Brandywine, investigators said Richardson set up a meeting, and after meeting the adult male victim, Richardson carjacked him at gunpoint.

Police said then on February 10, Richardson met another adult male victim through a dating app. The incident was reported to officers on Sunday.

After meeting in Brandywine, Richardson allegedly raped the victim at gunpoint, before driving the victim to a bank and forcing him to take out money.

Police said Richardson was arrested in connection with the incidents on Monday, and he remains in police custody.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents or Richardson is asked to call 301-772-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477.