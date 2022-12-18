Twitter bans content, accounts promoting other social media sites

Twitter continues to undergo changes with Elon Musk taking the helm.

His latest directive is banning accounts whose sole purpose is to promote other social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post. Contents containing such links and usernames to other social media sites will also be banned.

"We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms," the company tweeted Sunday. "However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter."

However, crossposting from other social media accounts will still be allowed.

The latest terms and conditions from Twitter come amid several other changes with some sparking controversy.

Twitter last week suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and Musk, among them reporters working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications. Many of those accounts were restored following an online poll by Musk.

The wave of suspended news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent. Many of the banned reporters had been reporting on the situation.

Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Musk took the helm, cutting the company’s workforce in half, upending the platform’s verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts — including those of white nationalists — and suspending journalists who've been covering him.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

