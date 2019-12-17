TSA, Metro unveil new security technology used to detect explosives devices like suicide vests

The Transportation Security Administration and Metro unveiled new security technology Tuesday that will be used to detect explosive devices before they enter the transit system.

TSA, Metro security tech

Officials say the next-generation systems can detect an individual concealing an improvised explosive device, such as a suicide vest or another weapon. The new tool will be used near the entrance of the Pentagon City Metrorail Station in Arlington on Metro's Blue and Yellow lines.

Metro Transit Police say the new devices will help safeguard against terrorist threats. The TSA will begin by supplying two models of the equipment.