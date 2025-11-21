TSA may charge passengers without REAL ID or passport: What we know

The Brief Passengers without a REAL ID or passport could be charged an $18 fee to get through TSA. The new program will use a biometric kiosk to identify passengers faster, though it still doesn’t guarantee they’ll be able to fly.



A new proposed TSA policy may charge travelers without a REAL ID or passport a fee to verify their identity and be able to board a plane.

The TSA calls it a "modernized alternative identity verification program." The policy notice says the fee is optional, but it’s still unclear if travelers who don’t pay the fee will be able to fly.

What does the new TSA policy say?

What we know:

The new alternative identity verification program will use a biometric kiosk to identify passengers faster.

The program is expected to make the alternative verification process more efficient, though it still doesn’t guarantee that passengers’ identities will be verified.

What we don't know:

The new policy notice was published Nov. 20, but there’s no set date on when it could take effect.

By the numbers:

TSA will charge $18 for each passenger without a REAL ID or passport.

What they're saying:

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that additional guidance will be announced in the coming days.

"This notice serves as a next step in the process [of] REAL ID compliance, which was signed into law more than 20 years ago and finally implemented by Secretary [Kristi] Noem as of May 2025," said the spokesperson.

Can you fly without a REAL ID or passport?

Dig deeper:

Currently, those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law are diverted to a different line and have to take extra steps to verify their identity.

TSA has warned people who don’t have the REAL ID to show up early and be prepared for advanced screening to avoid causing delays.

What is a REAL ID?

The backstory:

REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that Homeland Security says is a more secure form of identification. It was a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission and signed into law in 2005.

The commission recommended the government set security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs. It was supposed to be rolled out in 2008. But the implementation was repeatedly delayed until May 2025.

Besides needing a REAL ID to fly domestically, people also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.

A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license has a symbol (in most states, a star) in the top corner of the card.