Trump's Arlington Cemetery event was in 'flagrant violation' of law: officials

The Brief Donald Trump’s campaign was warned not to take photographs or video at a campaign event at Arlington National Cemetery. They did so anyway and posted the footage on social media in flagrant violation of the law, officials said. One of the headstones that appears in Trump’s photos belongs to a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who died by suicide.



Donald Trump’s campaign was warned about not taking photographs during a wreath-laying ceremony this week at Arlington National Cemetery to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, defense officials told The Associated Press.

Despite those warnings, NPR reports say two Trump campaign staffers "verbally abused and pushed" aside a cemetery employee who tried to stop them from filming and photographing Monday at the most sacred of all final resting places for those who served. The ceremony took place in Section 60 of the cemetery – the site for military personnel who were killed while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Photos of Trump posted on TikTok show him smiling and giving a "thumbs up" sign beside the grave marker of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, with members of the fallen soldier's family, NPR reports. It’s exactly what military officials tried to prevent.

Hoover and 12 other service members were killed alongside more than 100 Afghans in the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Critics have slammed the Biden administration for the catastrophic evacuation, saying it should have started earlier than it did.

The use of the footage from the cemetery marked a flagrant violation of the law against partisan actions at military cemeteries, defense officials said.

According to NPR, the campaign may have had permission to film Hoover’s headstone, but it did not have permission to film the two other headstones that appeared in the campaign footage. One of the headstones belongs to a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier who died by suicide. A person close to that soldier’s family told NPR that the Trump campaign did not have permission to film that grave site. The Trump campaign did not respond to questions about the other headstones.

What is Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery?

Arlington National Cemetery was established on May 13, 1864, amid the Civil War. It was built on Arlington Estate, land that the federal government had seized from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s family.

The cemetery includes service members from all U.S. military branches. More than 400,000 soldiers are buried there.

Section 60 is a special burial site for military personnel killed while fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq. About 900 soldiers are buried in Section 60.

What do the Arlington National Cemetery rules say?

Cemetery officials said in a statement that "an incident" had occurred and a report had been filed, but it did not address details of what had happened. They declined to share the report.

"Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign," the cemetery officials’ statement said. "Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants. We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed."

What does Trump’s campaign say?

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said the Republican presidential candidate’s team had been granted access for a private photographer and denied allegations that a campaign staffer pushed a cemetery official. He accused the cemetery staffer of having a "mental health episode."

"The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason, an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony," he said.

Cheung also said the campaign would release footage to support his claim but has not.

Fallout from Arlington incident

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia has called on cemetery officials to release more information about what happened Monday. Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox also faced criticism Wednesday for including a photo of him and Trump at the Arlington ceremony in a campaign email soliciting donations for his reelection bid.

Cox’s campaign has apologized for using the photo and politicizing the graveside ceremony.

"This was not a campaign event and was never intended to be used by the campaign," the governor wrote in a post on X. "It did not go through the proper channels and should not have been sent."