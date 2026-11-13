19-year-old gets probation after shooting juvenile at DC recreation center

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The Brief A 19-year-old was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a non-fatal shooting that injured a boy. Darius Drew fired more than 20 gunshots into a community, hitting the boy while he played at a recreation center. Drew was sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, despite objections from prosecutors.



A 19-year-old from Washington, D.C., was sentenced to probation on Friday after shooting and injuring a boy who was playing basketball at a recreation center in Northwest, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District.

What we know:

Darius Drew, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a firearm offense in connection with the May shooting. Prosecutors requested a five-year sentence for Drew due to his "indiscriminate conduct," noting how he fired over 20 rounds into a community from two different locations.

Drew was sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, despite objections from prosecutors.

On May 11, 2026, Drew was seen riding a Lime bike into an alley in the 700 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. Shortly after, a ShotSpotter alerted police to the sound of 10 gunshots, according to court evidence.

Surveillance cameras captured Drew firing a gun at a car parked in the alley. Seconds later, he again fired a gun toward a home in the 4100 block of 9th Street, Northwest, hitting a boy who was playing basketball at a nearby recreation center, court documents show.

The boy suffered injuries to his leg.

According to court officials, Drew fired more than 20 rounds into the community. During a search of his home, investigators found two firearms, ammunition and large amounts of suspected narcotics and marijuana.

Drew was arrested on May 22, and was in custody up until his release on Friday, court officials said.