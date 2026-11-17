The Brief A backup test date is also scheduled for Dec. 3. The alert must comply with the FCC’s accessibility requirements. No action is required by the public.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday at approximately 2:20 p.m. EST.

A backup test date is also scheduled for Dec. 3.

During the test, radio and television broadcasters nationwide will interrupt normal programming for approximately one minute to relay a test message before returning to regular schedules.

The message will state: "This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Response Coordination Center in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. A massive US winter storm stretching from the southern Rocky Mountains to New England is straining power systems, Expand

The alert must comply with the FCC’s accessibility requirements and will include standard Emergency Alert System tones to support individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Broadcasters may air the message in English, Spanish or both, depending on station practices and audience needs.

The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline broadband providers.

FEMA is required by law to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years to identify technical or operational issues before an actual emergency occurs.

No action is required by the public.

RELATED: Frequently Asked Questions about the Nationwide Emergency Alert System Test