Trump to unveil TrumpRx website where Americans can purchase prescription drugs

President Donald Trump is set to officially unveil a new website called TrumpRx on Thursday evening, which his administration says will allow Americans to purchase prescription drugs at lower costs.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the announcement is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST and will feature Trump alongside CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and National Design Studio Director Joe Gebbia.

"This historic announcement will save millions of Americans money," Leavitt wrote on X. "You won’t want to miss it!"

CNN reported that at least 16 drug manufacturers have negotiated agreements with the administration to participate in TrumpRx, but specifics on available drugs and pricing remain unclear.

TRUMP SAYS $50B RURAL HEALTH PLAN FUNDED BY CUTTING MEDICAID 'WASTE, FRAUD AND ABUSE'

The White House announced in December that Trump had reached agreements with nine major pharmaceutical companies, including Amgen, Merck, Novartis, Sanofi and Bristol Myers Squibb.

The move was aimed at lowering prescription drug prices in the U.S. to match the lowest prices paid by other developed nations.

Several drugs listed in the White House announcement included high-cost medications used to treat diabetes, asthma, HIV, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

TOP 10 MOST EXPENSIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUGS IN THE US BY PRICE AND BY SALES VOLUME

Under the agreements, the companies committed to offering steep discounts on a range of medications for chronic and costly conditions, with some drugs sold directly to consumers at reduced prices through TrumpRx.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For example, Bristol Myers Squibb will reduce the price of its HIV medication, Reyataz, from $1,449 to $217 for patients purchasing directly through TrumpRx, and Merck will reduce the price of its diabetes medication, Januvia , from $330 to $100.

The administration said the deals were expected to save Americans billions of dollars while expanding access to lower-cost medications.