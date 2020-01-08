Trump to make statement after Iran launches missile attack at US bases in Iraq

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

President Trump was expected to address the nation Wednesday after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops.

The strikes pushed Tehran and Washington alarmingly close to war and put the world's attention on Trump as he weighs whether to respond with more military force. The Republican president huddled with his national security advisers on Tuesday night but offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate.

“All is well!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the missile attacks, adding, “So far, so good.”

The White House said Trump plans to address the nation at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday.

The Iranian strikes came days after Trump authorized the targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

Iran had pledged to retaliate, though its actions did not appear to result in any American casualties, according to a U.S. official.

The missiles targeted two bases — one in the northern Iraqi city in Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq.

“Last night they received a slap,” Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech after the missile strikes. “These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end.“

A lack of U.S. casualties could give Trump an opening to de-escalate the mounting tensions with Iran and pull the nation back from the brink of war. Trump, who is seeking reelection at the end of the year, campaigned for president on a promise to keep the United States from engaging in “endless war."

Still, Trump's rhetoric in recent days has been menacing. Just hours before Tuesday's missile strikes, the president told reporters in the Oval Office: "If Iran does anything that they shouldn't be doing, they're going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly.“

Democrats called on Trump avoid a military escalation with Iran.

Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the administration needs to quickly “extricate us from what could lead into a full-fledged war with terrible casualties.” Engel said he feared the situation will spiral “out of control."

The fallout for Trump's order to kill Soleimani has been swift.

Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by the 2015 nuclear agreement and vowed to retaliate against the U.S., its allies and American interests. Iraq's parliament also voted to expel U.S. troops from Iraq, which would undermine efforts to fight Islamic State militants in the region and strengthen Iran's influence in the Mideast.

The counterattack by Iran came as Trump and his top advisers were under pressure to disclose more details about the intelligence that led to the American strike that killed Soleimani, who have justified the airstrike with general statements about the threat he posed.

But the details have been scarce.

“He's no longer a monster. He's dead,” Trump said. “And that's a good thing for a lot of countries. He was planning a very big attack and a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped him, and I don't think anybody can complain about it.”

Soleimani was targeted while he was at an airport in Baghdad with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a veteran Iraqi militant, who also was killed.

Trump said they weren't in Baghdad to discuss vacation plans or visit a “nice resort" but were there to talk over “bad business.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 7, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Adding to the chaos, a Ukrainian airplane with 176 people crashed after takeoff just outside Tehran on Wednesday morning, killing all on board, Iranian state TV and Ukrainian officials said. Mechanical issues were suspected.

The Boeing 737-800 had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The plane carried 167 passengers and nine crew members.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians on board — the Ukrainian nationals included two passengers and the nine crew. The rest were Swedish, Afghan, German and British nationals.

The U.S. Federation Aviation Administration earlier warned of a "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft in the Persian Gulf. The agency barred U.S. pilots and carriers from flying over areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake also hit Iran early Wednesday morning, striking in the southwestern part of the country near the Bushehr nuclear plant, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.