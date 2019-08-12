Many working Americans get less than 7 hours of sleep, especially for public safety and health workers: study
The number of working Americans who get less than seven hours of sleep a night are on the rise, and public safety and healthcare support professionals are among those impacted most, according to a recent study.
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
The Trump administration is banning U.S. flights to all Cuban cities but Havana in the latest move to roll back the Obama-era easing of relations, two people briefed on the matter said Friday.
Judge: Justice Department must give House Mueller grand jury evidence
A judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to give the House secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, handing a victory to Democrats who want it for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Pair charged with capital murder in 3-year-old's death
Prosecutors on Thursday charged two people with capital murder for the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found in a dumpster after she disappeared from a birthday party.
Popeyes to hire hundreds of extra employees to handle possible November return of wildly popular chicken sandwich
The coveted Popeyes Chicken Sandwich may be returning soon and the fried chicken chain will reportedly hire 400 additional employees to handle the demand.
11-year-old boy ran half marathon in all 50 states, may be youngest person in world to complete feat
An 11-year-old boy ran a half marathon in every state in the country and he may have broken a record as the youngest person to do so.
Vaping-related deaths climb to 33 as CDC continues to investigate mysterious outbreak
At least 33 people have died from illnesses related to vaping, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
FBI joins search for search for 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted from birthday party, 2 in custody
Authorities in Alabama continue the search for a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted Saturday outside at her birthday party. The FBI said it is now assisting in the case.
Campaign confirms Bernie Sanders had a heart attack
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital.
Generic Zantac makers halt worldwide distribution after FDA finds possible cancer chemical in drugs
Novartis, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, halted worldwide distribution of its generic version of the popular heartburn medication Zantac after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found traces of a possible carcinogen in it.
‘They are forming like roaches’: 6 storms over Atlantic, Pacific regions tie a modern record
There were six active storm systems in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific regions earlier this week, tying a record for the number of combined storms in both areas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
‘Saturday Night Live’ removes new cast member Shane Gillis over bigoted comments
Before the season even started, “Saturday Night Live” let go one of its newly announced cast members following outrage that he used a racist slur against Chinese people and derided Asians in a 2018 YouTube video.
FDA looking into possible carcinogen found in Zantac, other heartburn medications
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it is looking into a trace amount of cancer-causing chemicals found in heartburn medications such as Zantac.
Mississippi wedding venue claims ‘Christian belief’ as reason for rejecting interracial couple
A Mississippi wedding venue that refused to host an interracial couple on their big day — reportedly citing "Christian belief" — has seemingly backtracked after the owner reread the Bible and spoke with her pastor.
Separated migrant children suffered trauma, US watchdog says
Migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border last year suffered post-traumatic stress and other serious mental health problems, according to a government watchdog report Wednesday. The chaotic reunification process only added to their ordeal.
Contigo recalls 5.7M Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to possible choking hazard
Contigo is recalling 5.7 million children’s water bottles in the U.S. because a clear silicone spout can detach and become a choking hazard.
‘Polar Coaster Winter’: Farmers’ Almanac predicts intense cold, snowfall to come in 2019-20
A harsh winter is coming, according to the 2020 Farmers' Almanac.
Trump administration overhauls endangered species protections in what critics call major rollback
The Trump administration is finalizing major changes Monday to the way it enforces the landmark Endangered Species Act, a move it says will reduce regulatory burden but critics charge will drive more creatures to extinction.
Epstein autopsy performed, but details yet to be released
The details of how Jeffrey Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell over the weekend have yet to be released, but medical officials have performed an autopsy on the high-profile inmate accused of sexually abusing underage girls.
Federal NY lockup draws new scrutiny in Epstein death
The apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein has brought new scrutiny to a federal jail in New York that, despite chronic understaffing, houses some of the highest-security inmates in the country.