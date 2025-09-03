Trump takeover update: 1,761 total arrests, 195 firearms seized

The Brief There have been 1,761 total arrests since the start of President Trump's federal enforcement campaign in Washington D.C. Sixteen known gang members have been arrested, and 195 firearms have been seized. Five missing children have been rescued, as well.



There have been 1,761 total arrests since the start of President Donald Trump's federal enforcement campaign in Washington D.C., according to the Executive Office of the President.

By the numbers:

According to the latest numbers, 16 known gang members have been arrested, including MS-13 and TDA gang members, and 195 firearms have been seized. Five missing children have been rescued, as well.

To date, 50 homeless encampments have been cleared, and Metropolitan Police Department patrol units are currently working with city officials to locate and clear others.

Sept. 2 numbers

Dig deeper:

Last night, Sept. 2 alone, there were a total of 92 arrests, 40 of which were undocumented migrants. Many of them had prior criminal histories for first degree murder, burglary, assault, attempted second degree murder, prostitution, possession of certain dangerous weapons, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the latest stats.

Twenty-seven firearms were seized, as well.