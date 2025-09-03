Expand / Collapse search

Trump takeover update: 1,761 total arrests, 195 firearms seized

Updated  September 3, 2025 6:58pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
New bill could extend DC federal takeover into next year

Republicans are moving quickly to extend President Donald Trump's control over the D.C. police force. The takeover was supposed to last 30 days, but now a new bill could extend it into next year. Meanwhile there were demonstrations back on Capitol Hill today.

WASHINGTON - There have been 1,761 total arrests since the start of President Donald Trump's federal enforcement campaign in Washington D.C., according to the Executive Office of the President. 

By the numbers:

According to the latest numbers, 16 known gang members have been arrested, including MS-13 and TDA gang members, and 195 firearms have been seized. Five missing children have been rescued, as well. 

To date, 50 homeless encampments have been cleared, and Metropolitan Police Department patrol units are currently working with city officials to locate and clear others. 

Sept. 2 numbers

Dig deeper:

Last night, Sept. 2 alone, there were a total of 92 arrests, 40 of which were undocumented migrants. Many of them had prior criminal histories for first degree murder, burglary, assault, attempted second degree murder, prostitution, possession of certain dangerous weapons, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to the latest stats. 

Twenty-seven firearms were seized, as well. 

The Source: Information above came from the Executive Office of the President. 

