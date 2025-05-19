Expand / Collapse search

Pres. Trump to sign 'Take It Down Act' bill designed to fight AI deepfakes, revenge porn

By Adam Fullerton
Published  May 19, 2025 1:17pm EDT
Artificial Intelligence
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aledo teen Elliston Berry sits with Melania Trump

Aledo teenager Elliston Berry joined First Lady Melania Trump for President Trump's joint address to Congress. Berry is a driving force behind the 'Take It Down Act' meant to punish people who use artificial intelligence to create fake pornographic images.

The Brief

    • Pres. Trump will sign the 'Take It Down Act' on Monday afternoon.
    • The bill targets the sharing of non-consensual explicit images and deepfakes.
    • The bill signing will take place at 2 p.m. Central.

President Donald Trump will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump on Monday afternoon to sign a bill targeting non-censual images, including deepfakes made with artificial intelligence and revenge porn.

The bipartisan bill, known as the Take It Down Act, was first introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota.

Elliston Berry, a teen from Aledo who was a victim of explicit deepfake images, attended events with Sen. Cruz and the first lady to promote the bill.

Take It Down Act bill signing

What's next:

The bill signing is scheduled for 2 p.m. central.

You will be able to watch it on this page.

What is the Take It Down Act?

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NTX teen joins Melania Trump for 'Take it Down Act'

Aledo teenager Elliston Berry joined Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and First Lady Melania Trump to talk about a new push to protect people against deepfake pornography.

The Take It Down Act, passed the House by a 409-2 vote last month.

It passed the U.S. Senate for a second time in February after stalling late last year.

The Take it Down Act is legislation introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas that makes it illegal to knowingly publish "non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including "digital forgeries" created with AI software (or deepfake pornography), and require social media and similar websites to have in place procedures to remove such content upon notification from a victim," according to a 2024 release from Cruz’s office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Senate passed Take It Down Act

The bill was created to stop what is called deepfakes, AI-generated explicit images of people, posted on social media. The revenge porn issue impacted a Fort Worth teen, and it’s happened to others around the country.

Under the law, websites and social media companies must remove such content within 48 hours of being notified by a victim.

The platforms are also required to take steps to delete duplicate content.

Dig deeper:

Most states have laws protecting individuals from revenge porn, but only 20 states have explicit laws covering deepfake non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), per a release from Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida.

Researchers tell the Associated Press that the number of explicit deepfakes have increased in the last several years, as the technology used to create these explicit images is more accessible and easier to use. 

Texas victim supported bill

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ted Cruz proposes Take It Down Act

An Aledo high school student is one of the victims of a teenager using AI to create a fake nude image of her from an innocent Instagram photo. She bravely shared her story.

Local perspective:

Elliston Berry of Aledo was 14 years old when a classmate took an image off social media and used a computer program to create fake naked photos of her.

Berry says she and her mother tried to get the image of her removed for months, but struggled to get replies.

The teen appeared with Sen. Cruz multiple times to share her story and attempt to get the Take It Down Act passed.

Berry was a guest of First Lady Melania Trump during the President's joint address to Congress in March.

The Source: Information on Monday's bill signing comes from the White House. Information about the Take It Down Act comes from Sen. Ted Cruz, the Associated Press and past FOX coverage.

