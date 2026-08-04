Trump says Pirro 'folded like an umbrella' after move to drop Reflecting Pool vandalism charges

The fallout over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case is growing after federal prosecutors dropped vandalism charges against four people, including a former Olympian, prompting sharp criticism from President Trump.

What began as a vandalism investigation has turned into a public dispute between the president and his top federal prosecutor in Washington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has now dismissed charges against three additional people connected to the case.

The move follows last week’s decision to drop charges against former Olympian David Hearn, after prosecutors said evidence showed the damage stemmed from issues with the pool’s installation rather than criminal vandalism.

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President Trump has rejected that conclusion, insisting vandals were responsible for damaging the newly renovated Reflecting Pool. On Monday, he accused U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro of "choking" and "folding like an umbrella" after her office moved to dismiss the cases.

Hours later, Pirro was seen arriving at the White House for a meeting with the president. Neither the White House nor Pirro’s office has said what was discussed, and there has been no announcement about her future.

Questions remain about what was addressed during the meeting and whether the controversy is over. Meanwhile, attorneys for Hearn say they are considering legal action against the federal government.