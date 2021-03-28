Trump rips Biden for halting border wall construction, says countries are losing respect for US

article

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Joe Biden's immigration policies on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday, criticizing the new administration for stopping construction of the border wall, saying other countries are "losing respect" for the United States.

DONALD TRUMP: We’re not getting along with Mexico any longer. You have a great president of Mexico who was fantastic to me. Soldiers on our border, 28,000 soldiers stopped people from coming in. You know, one of the big things, not only people, but drugs are pouring in at a number that we've never seen before now. We stopped it largely. And, you know, we were -- the wall is just a few weeks away from being completed. [Biden] didn't want to complete it.

They should finish the wall, number one. And they should have the [Remain in Mexico] policy reinserted, because if you don't have that, this is going to be a disaster...The wall should be completed by now if he let -- he stopped it almost at his first day. He stopped construction of the wall.

And this is a wall that it was -- look, we built almost 500 miles of wall, and it’s new wall. You know, they like to say it’s renovated wall. We took the wall down and we built new walls. So, when we take the wall down and we build new wall, they like to say it’s a renovation and stuff. This is new, really the top of the line. It’s technological -- technologically advanced like you wouldn’t believe, with the wires. And we’re hooked up with drones. We’re hooked up for everything. And this is great stuff. And they stopped construction. And so we have some open areas. We had to leave certain areas to get everything back in as we completed it. And they didn’t finish it up. It was just a very simple thing to do. It would have taken a very short period of time and so you have gaps.

Now, with -- they cover the gaps easily with the Border Patrol. But you don’t even have to do that. They should finish the wall immediately and that has to be number one. "Stay in Mexico" policy has to get reenacted, which isn’t that easy anymore because now, Mexico is angry at us. Now, the other countries are not respecting us. And now, you can go a step even further and bigger. China has never spoken to me the way they spoke to our representatives a week ago.

