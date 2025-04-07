Trump reportedly planning DC military parade for his birthday

A military parade to celebrate President Donald Trump’s birthday is reportedly in the works. It's a long-held dream that the president tried to make happen in his first term.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the potential parade plans on Monday, saying they're all in the early stages. The proposed parade would stretch from Arlington, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into D.C.

So far, the plans have been denied by the White House. The Associated Press reports that the administration said in a statement that "no military parade has been scheduled."

Trump's Birthday

What we know:

Trump will turn 79 years old on June 14. The date also happens to be Flag Day, and it’s also the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

During Trump's first term, he started making plans for a similar parade that included military tanks driving down Pennsylvania Avenue. However, the mayor warns this will come with a hefty price tag.

Logistical Considerations

What they're saying:

Bowser said Monday that she didn't know if the event was being "characterized as a military parade" but said she's certainly opposed to having military tanks rolling through D.C.

"Military tanks on our streets would not be good," she said. "they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads."

Bowser says the early plans show the parade would start at the Pentagon before entering D.C. She also said that the 14th Street bridge would need to be tested to see if it can handle the military weight of those tanks.

Trump’s first attempt at the parade fell through due to logistics and costs — one estimate slated the event at $92 million.

Trump in 2018 said in a post on the social media site then known as Twitter that he was canceling the event over costs and accused local politicians of price gouging.

"When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it," he said in his post.

Army Anniversary

Dig deeper:

The Army birthday festival, which has been in the planning stages for about two years, is to include an array of activities and displays on the National Mall, including Army Stryker armored vehicles, Humvees, helicopters and other equipment.

The Associated Press reports that in a statement, Army spokesman Col. David Butler said that "it's too early to say yet whether or not we're having a parade but we're working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national level event."