Trump to rally with Youngkin, Cao in Virginia as Harris takes lead in polls

Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, joined by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Senate candidate Hung Cao.

City officials are advising attendees to be prepared for increased congestion, particularly near the Taliaferro Complex.

Event details indicate that everything will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will open at 8 a.m., with doors opening at noon.

Pre-programming for the event will begin at 2 p.m., and Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 1 p.m.

According to the Salem Civic Center, the Trump campaign managed the ticketing for the event. Participants must have a ticket for entry, as the exact number of tickets distributed is unknown.

TOPSHOT - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump dances as he leaves a campaign rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on October 30, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

This rally comes as new polling from Roanoke College shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a significant lead in Virginia.

The Roanoke College Poll indicates Harris holds a 10-point advantage over Trump, with 51% of likely voters supporting her compared to 41% for the former president.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine is leading Hung Cao by 11 points. According to the poll, only 2% of likely voters are undecided, while 40% have already cast their ballots.

Dr. Harry Wilson, a senior political analyst for The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College, commented on the polling results: "Kamala Harris has increased the slim lead she held in the August Roanoke College Poll. She is claiming 95% of Democrats and leads 49%-36% among independents. Trump is supported by 90% of Republicans, but that might not be enough for him to win in Virginia."

With the election approaching and early voting already in progress, both parties are ramping up their efforts to mobilize supporters ahead of Election Day.

The Roanoke College Poll surveyed 851 likely registered voters in Virginia between October 25 and October 29.

Road closures and traffic alerts

PLEASE OBEY ALL TRAFFIC SIGNS AND DIRECTIONS

Please be patient as vehicle traffic and attendees make their way to the arena.

Please avoid the area if you are not attending the rally Saturday afternoon.

Expect delays on Roanoke Boulevard as traffic will enter one way and exit another.

No parking will be allowed on Roanoke Boulevard from Electric Road to Texas Street.

No parking on Texas Street from Roanoke Boulevard to Lynchburg Turnpike

What to know before you go

NO BAGS, PURSES, or CAMERAS ALLOWED.

No Tailgating - No Camping - No vendors or sellers will be allowed

RVs and Overnight Parking are PROHIBITED.

Food and Beverage will be available at our indoor concession stands.

We encourage guests to carpool.

Please Park in a single space.

No EZ-UP Popup tents in parking spaces.

All drive aisles must remain clear for emergency vehicles.

All guests will be screened by the secret service.

No reentry to the arena.

No smoking sections.

Can you bring a chair to wait in line? Yes but only outside. Chairs will not be allowed in the building.

Will there be porta-potties outside? Yes.

US Secret Service prohibited items list

Aerosols

No bags or purses

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes/ VAPES / lighters

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs or placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event

FOX 5 will stream the rally via FOX5DC.com and FOX Local