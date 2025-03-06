Trump postpones tariffs on most goods from Mexico for one month

article

The Brief President Donald Trump is delaying tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month. This move is meant for goods that comply with a previous trade agreement between Trump, Mexico, and Canada. This is the second time Trump will implement a one-month postponement related to tariffs.



President Donald Trump is delaying 25% tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that country's president.

What does this tariff delay for Mexico mean?

Why you should care:

Trump's tariff reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term in office.

The president's announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, told the Associated Press that tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would "likely" be delayed.

Has Trump delayed tariffs before?

Big picture view:

This marks the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February. The reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term.

What are tariffs?

The backstory:

Tariffs are a tax on imports. Tariffs are typically charged as a percentage of the price a buyer pays a foreign seller. In the United States, tariffs are collected by Customs and Border Protection agents at 328 ports of entry across the country.

Trump has been threatening tariffs to ensure greater cooperation from countries on stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl. Trump has also pledged to use tariffs to boost domestic manufacturing.

U.S. tariff rates vary: They are generally 2.5% on passenger cars, for instance, and 6% on golf shoes. Tariffs can be lower for countries with which the United States has trade agreements.