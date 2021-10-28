Trump plans tele-rally to support Republican Youngkin’s governor bid

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly step into the Virginia governor’s race from afar.

Citing a source, the Associated Press says Trump will participated in a "tele-rally" for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday.

The former president will not be appearing with Youngkin, who is currently in a deadlock with former Governor Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia race.

Trump fared poorly in Virginia in 2020 – losing by 10 points.

McAuliffe has tried to capitalize on Trump’s lack of popularity in the Blue State by tying Youngkin to his controversial legacy.

Youngkin has played a delicate dance, trying to win over Trump’s loyal base, which he needs to win the election, while at the same time avoiding more extreme positions that might turn off more moderate voters, particularly those in suburban Washington and Richmond.

Such moderates turned against Trump and helped deliver President Joe Biden’s victory.

The last time time Trump waded into the race — calling into a rally organized by his conservative allies — McAuliffe’s campaign quickly made ads featuring Trump’s praise of the Republican, even though Youngkin hadn’t attended the event.

On Wednesday night, Trump issued a cryptic statement suggesting he might make a last-minute, first appearance in Virginia before the election, though officials in the state said nothing was planned.

"Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!" he wrote after supporters briefly interrupted a Biden rally for McAuliffe. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich later said Trump looked "forward to being back in Virginia! Details will be released when appropriate."

Biden at that event goaded the Republicans over Trump's absence from the state.

"Think about it: He won't allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in this state," Biden said of Youngkin. "Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?"

Bloomberg News was first to report that the event had been confirmed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

