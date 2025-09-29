Shutdown deadline looms as Trump set to meet with lawmakers

The Brief President Trump meets with lawmakers Monday to avoid a government shutdown. Senate Democrats seek budget safeguards before backing a short-term deal. A shutdown could disrupt federal services and hit D.C.-area businesses hard.



President Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders Monday in a high-stakes meeting to prevent a government shutdown.

The meeting comes as lawmakers from both parties struggle to agree on a new spending bill.

Government shutdown looms

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers and their families are watching closely to see if any progress emerges from the White House talks, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports.

If no deal is reached, a shutdown of federal agencies and services could ripple across the economy. In past shutdowns, departments such as defense, law enforcement, transportation, Social Security and Medicare have continued operating.

National parks typically close, and agencies including NASA, the EPA, Agriculture, and federal courts suspend non-essential work. The impact would be felt across the D.C. area, affecting both visitors and businesses.

What we know:

Seven Democratic votes are needed in the Senate to pass a temporary funding measure that would keep the government open through Nov. 21 while negotiations continue on a full-year budget.

Democrats have held firm, demanding assurances that Trump won’t redirect funds from approved agency budgets and seeking protections for Medicaid and Affordable Care Act premiums. Republicans have told the president those issues can wait.

Democrats argue that health care premiums are set to double before another chance to renegotiate.

The last government shutdown under Trump in 2019 lasted 35 days, the longest in U.S. history. According to the Congressional Budget Office, it cost the economy an estimated $3 billion.