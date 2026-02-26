The Brief New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani traveled to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Feb. 26, to meet with President Donald Trump. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, sources confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay. It's not clear what their meeting will be about.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani traveled to Washington, D.C., on Thursday for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Mamdani meeting with Trump

What we know:

Mamdani was reportedly seen on a plane bound for the capital Thursday morning, and is already in D.C. as of early Thursday afternoon. The two are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office sometime later this afternoon, according to FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay.

It's unclear what their meeting will be about, but according to a report from the New York Post, the two will discuss housing projects in New York City.

Mamdani in State of the Union address

The backstory:

Trump mentioned Mamdani during his State of the Union address earlier this week, calling him "the new communist mayor of New York City." While the president admitted that he liked Mamdani, in the same breath, he criticized Mamdani's call for emergency snow shovelers after this weekend's blizzard, specifically the requirement that applicants show two forms of identification.

"If you apply for that job you need two forms of ID and a social security card, yet they don't want identification [required] for the greatest privilege of them all: voting in America," Trump said.

Both men met for the first time in November, shortly after Mamadani was elected.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump, Mamdani meet in the Oval Office l WATCH the full debrief

During that meeting, the two discussed their shared focus on affordability for New Yorkers.