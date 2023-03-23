Trump grand jury investigation: DC intelligence bulletin warns of possible surge in violence

On Thursday, the Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments met on other matters Thursday, further delaying a vote on whether or not to indict the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

As the grand jury weighs an indictment, D.C.'s Homeland Security Agency has put out an intelligence bulletin warning some extremists may consider an indictment and arrest of the former president as a "line in the sand."

FOX 5 spoke with Christopher Rodriguez, the director of the agency, who says officials are continuing to monitor the possibility of some supporters using an arrest as an excuse to engage in violence.

The bulletin notes that the Trump’s call for protests "was met with an immediate increase in violent online rhetoric and expressed threats toward government and law enforcement targets."

"We do want to make sure that our partners know what the assessment is coming out of the District of Columbia, what our other partners are hearing, what we’re hearing across the country, to assure that we have a synchronized analytic assessment of the threat," says Rodriguez. "Unfortunately a lot of the posts that we’ve also seen do threaten violence, and so as the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, we want to make sure that anyone has the right to express first amendment views in this country freely, but what you can't do is threaten violence."

A retired member of the Secret Service tells FOX 5 that, if the former president is arrested, agents would be on hand to help control crowds.

"It may be something that’s been planned already, because we are going to accompany the president wherever he goes, and if it would happen that he’s getting fingerprinted and his mugshot taken, there’s going to be Secret Service agents there helping out," says retired agent Jeff James.

Related article

There was no immediate explanation from prosecutors about why the grand jury was not taking up the former president's investigation during its scheduled Thursday session. There also was no word on when or if prosecutors might resume presenting evidence, or ask for a decision on bringing criminal charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.