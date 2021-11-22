Trump endorses Maryland gubernatorial candidate who called Pence 'a traitor' during Jan. 6 riot; rips Hogan

Former President Donald Trump – who still wields considerable power among the Republican base – threw his political weight behind a Maryland state delegate from Frederick County who called former Vice President Mike Pence "a traitor" during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

READ MORE: Maryland Rep. Andy Harris prescribes ivermectin to patient diagnosed with COVID-19

Trump endorsed Dan Cox for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, and took the time out to rip Maryland’s current governor, Larry Hogan, as well as the more conventional Republican candidate, Kelly Schulz.

The Tweet in which Cox called Pence a traitor has since been deleted.

READ MORE: Maryland lawmakers override vetoes on sweeping police reform

Trump also fired attacks at Hogan, a moderate Republican who was very critical of the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dan is MAGA all the way, unlike his opponent, Kelly Schultz [sic], who was handpicked by her ‘boss,’ RINO Larry Hogan, who has been terrible for our Country and is against the America First Movement," Trump said in a statement.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Cox opposed mask mandates, and also the shutdowns Maryland initiated amid the pandemic.

Shulz's campaign provided the following statement:

Advertisement

Kelly Schulz’s life experience, credentials, and record of accomplishment make her uniquely qualified to lead this state. She is proud to have stood next to Governor Hogan over the last 8 years as they fought to make Maryland a better, safer, and more affordable place to live and raise a family. Don’t be fooled – Kelly Schulz is the only Republican who can win this race and the only person running who has the strength and ability to prevent the Maryland legislature from passing any law and tax they wish.

