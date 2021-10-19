Maryland Rep. Andy Harris prescribes ivermectin to patient diagnosed with COVID-19

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, who is a physician, prescribed ivermectin to a patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19, his office confirmed Tuesday night.

Rep. Harris provided FOX 5 a statement on the matter saying:

"I have prescribed ivermectin as treatment for early COVID. Data from India and elsewhere supports that off-label use. Off-label prescribing is commonly done for many medical illnesses."

Interest in the drug started rising toward the end of last year when studies — some later withdrawn, in other countries — seemed to suggest ivermectin had some potential and it became a hot topic of conversation among conservatives on social media, according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Harris is Maryland's only Republican representative in Congress.

The FDA has not approved ivermectin for treating COVID-19, but says you should take it as prescribed if your doctor writes you a prescription for the drug.

Its manufacturer, Merck, has said there is no indication the drug is safe or effective against COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.