Trump calls for federal government to 'take over DC' in the wake of Mike Gill's murder

Former President Donald Trump called for the federal government to take over Washington, D.C. following the murder of a notable government official in a violent carjacking spree last week.

Mike Gill, a Republican who worked under both the Obama and Trump administrations, died three days after being shot during a deadly carjacking rampage.

"Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington D.C.," Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday morning. "His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over D.C."

At a campaign event in Las Vegas, Trump said if he was re-elected, he’d "take over our horribly run capital."

"We’re going to federalize it. We’re going to have the toughest law enforcement in the country," added Trump.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich also commented on Gill's death, calling for Congress to take control over D.C.

"Mike Gill’s death from attack by a carjacker on 14th street in downtown Washington while picking his wife up from work is one more example of why Congress needs to take back control of our national capital," said Gingrich.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected calls to have the Metropolitan Police Department taken over by the federal government and said comments such as Gingrich's and Trump's were politically motivated.

"Rolling back the District’s jurisdiction? … We know that we are in an election year. It’s a pivotal election year and it looks like we know who the candidates for president are going to be, and this won’t be the first time they try to attack American cities," said Bowser. "I feel like a real bitter taste in my mouth when a person’s and a family’s tragedy is being exploited for that reason."

The comments from Gingrich and Trump come as the D.C. Council is set to start voting on the Secure D.C. omnibus crime bill on Tuesday.