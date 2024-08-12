Trump campaign office burglarized in Virginia

article

A burglar who broke into a Trump campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia on Sunday, is on the run, as detectives try to figure out who he is and what he might have taken.

The office, located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the break-in on Sunday around 9:00 p.m.

The burglar took off before deputies responded to the scene, and now an investigation is underway.

Video surveillance captured footage of the suspect, described as a white man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark cap, and carrying a backpack when he entered the building.

"It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into," said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. "We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind."

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the suspect, the burglary, or related activity to contact them.