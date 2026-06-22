The Brief Trump says multiple arrests were made in vandalism tied to Reflecting Pool issues. Algae, peeling lining and warnings over removing paint have drawn widespread attention. Police say anyone removing debris from the site will face serious consequences.



President Donald Trump said federal authorities had made "multiple arrests" of people he accused of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, following the more than $14 million rehabilitation project launched for the nation’s 250th anniversary that has since drawn scrutiny as unexpected problems surfaced.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports mobile draining machines were in place to remove algae and clean the pool on Monday. On June 6, President Trump announced the renovation was complete, but the algae soon returned. Workers were later seen pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water on June 16 to kill the algae, and blue lining then began peeling off.

RELATED: Felony warning issued as arrests reported at Reflecting Pool

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Trump blames Reflecting Pool issues on vandalism, says arrests made

The situation has drawn widespread attention on social media. Law enforcement is warning visitors not to collect pieces of paint as souvenirs, saying taking material from the pool could lead to felony charges.

President Trump is now suggesting the issues at the Reflecting Pool are the work of vandals, posting on Truth Social that work will begin immediately to fix what "deranged, sick people" have done. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro has also alluded to something more than shoddy work being involved.

There is no evidence that vandalism caused algae blooms or peeling lining. Police say anyone caught removing debris or paint from the site will face serious consequences.

Reports indicate multiple arrests were made Saturday. FOX 5 has asked U.S. Park Police for more information on how many arrests were made and the charges, but the agency has not yet responded.

Trump blames Reflecting Pool issues on vandalism, says arrests made (Donald J. Trump / @realDonaldTrump)