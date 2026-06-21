Felony warning issued as arrests reported at Reflecting Pool

The Brief Federal officials are warning visitors that taking paint chips, debris or other materials from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool could lead to felony charges. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that several arrests have been made following what he called deliberate sabotage of the Reflecting Pool. The pool remains under active cleanup as officials investigate the cause of the algae bloom, according to the president.



Federal officials are warning visitors that taking paint chips, debris or other materials from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool could lead to felony charges as crews continue cleaning up a major algae bloom that has turned the landmark's water bright green.

The warning comes after authorities reported multiple arrests Saturday involving people accused of removing material from the Reflecting Pool.

Algae, paint problems plague Reflecting Pool

What we know:

While officials have not released the exact number of arrests or identified those taken into custody, law enforcement agencies said anyone caught taking paint chips or debris from the site could face serious criminal penalties.

Visitors have reported seeing blue paint chips floating in the water as cleanup crews use mobile draining machines to remove algae and restore the pool. The unusual appearance of the Reflecting Pool has attracted large crowds to the National Mall in recent days, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that work on the Reflecting Pool would begin immediately and claimed several arrests had been made in connection with what he described as deliberate sabotage of the site.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the specific charges filed in the reported arrests. However, federal officials warned that removing government property from the Reflecting Pool could result in felony charges, and prosecutors could pursue more serious offenses if evidence shows anyone intentionally contaminated the water or caused additional damage.

READ MORE: Reflecting Pool looks 'like vomit,' visitors say; crews continue cleaning job

"If there are more serious products that are put into the Reflecting Pool to create more algae or a bigger problem, then we'll consider more serious charges," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told Fox News. "But make no mistake, making D.C. beautiful is a priority and if you damage, vandalize or do anything to impact something like the Reflecting Pool, you can be prosecuted."

What's next:

The Reflecting Pool remains under active cleanup as officials investigate the cause of the algae bloom, according to the president.

According to federal contract data, a more extensive renovation, including potentially draining the pool again, could cost more than $14 million.