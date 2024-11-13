Trump, Biden to meet at White House Wednesday

President-elect Donald Trump is making a return to the White House on Wednesday when he meets with President Joe Biden.

Biden will welcome him to the White House for an Oval Office visit, a traditional part of the peaceful transfer of power—a ritual Trump declined to participate in four years ago.

Trump also plans to meet with Republicans in Congress to discuss his Day 1 priorities and prepare for a potentially unified government with a GOP sweep in the nation's capital.

His arrival, coinciding with Republican congressional leadership elections, could influence the outcome. Trump’s return marks a stunning return for the former president, who left nearly four years ago as a politically defeated leader following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Trump and his GOP allies view his comeback as a mandate for governance.

After his 2016 election win, Trump met with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, calling it "a great honor." However, he soon resumed his attacks on Obama, including unfounded accusations of wire-tapping during the 2016 campaign.

Four years later, Trump disputed his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, continuing to falsely claim widespread voter fraud. He did not invite Biden, then president-elect, to the White House and skipped Biden's inauguration, a first since Andrew Johnson missed Ulysses S. Grant's swearing-in 155 years ago.

Despite spending over a year campaigning for reelection and criticizing Trump as a threat to democracy, Biden insists he will ensure a smooth transition to the next Trump administration. Biden exited the race in July, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him.

Following the election, Biden has softened his warnings about Trump, stating last week, "The American experiment endures. We're going to be okay."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.