Trump announces suspension of outbound cruises for 30 days

Hours after declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that several major cruise line operators would be suspending outbound cruises for thirty days.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly 500 passengers remain aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California. He hopes they will all be off the ship by the end of the day Thursday.

In addition to the 21 people who previously tested positive while aboard the ship, Newsom says at least two more people have tested positive after leaving.

Newsom expects the number to climb as more people are tested.

He says the refusal by Lackland Air Force Base in Texas to take non-Texan U.S. citizens "has not helped our logistics to be candid with you."

Newsom says that bases in California and Georgia have welcomed other stranded Americans.

The ship was carrying about 3,500 passengers and crew when it docked earlier this week in Oakland.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover within a few weeks.

In February, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined after passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During it's the ships two week quarantine, there were over 700 cases of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.