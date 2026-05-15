Trump announces site on National Mall for National Garden of American Heroes

The Brief President Trump announced the National Garden of American Heroes will be built at West Potomac Park along the Potomac River in D.C. The project will feature statues honoring prominent Americans, including founders, civil rights leaders, athletes, artists, and military figures. The planned site currently includes popular recreational softball fields, though it is unclear how much existing park space will be affected.



President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday the location of the National Garden of American Heroes.

What we know:

Trump announced the site of the garden, which will feature statues of dozens of American historical figures, will be at West Potomac Park.

The site sits between the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the Potomac River and is currently home to popular recreational softball fields frequently used by leagues such as VOLO and DC Fray.

I am proud to announce the site of the NATIONAL GARDEN OF AMERICAN HEROES. This magnificent exhibition of statues will be located in West Potomac Park, which we are transforming into one of the World's most beautiful public spaces. Right now, it is a totally BARREN field of Prime Waterfront Real Estate along our Mighty Potomac River. When finished, West Potomac Park will be a World Class Masterpiece with elegant Landscaping, and adorned with Beautiful Statues, and be yet another one of my great projects to make Washington, D.C., the Safest and Most Beautiful Capital in the World. The National Garden of American Heroes will feature the MOST BEAUTIFUL collection of statues of AMERICAN HEROES, featuring our Illustrious Founding Fathers, Military Warriors, Religious Leaders, Civil Rights Champions, World Class Athletes, Artists, Entertainers, and MORE. The people of America (and the World!) will come here to learn and be inspired by the "Greats". The National Garden of American Heroes is one more project we are undertaking to honor the 250th Birthday of the Greatest Nation on Earth, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! President DONALD J. TRUMP — @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

The backstory:

The National Garden of American Heroes was first proposed during Trump’s presidency as a monument project honoring influential Americans.

West Potomac Park has long served as a recreational hub for D.C. residents, especially adult sports leagues and visitors using the waterfront green space.

It remains unclear how much of the existing recreational space would be affected by the redevelopment or whether the softball fields would remain.