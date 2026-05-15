Trump announces site on National Mall for National Garden of American Heroes
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Friday the location of the National Garden of American Heroes.
What we know:
Trump announced the site of the garden, which will feature statues of dozens of American historical figures, will be at West Potomac Park.
The site sits between the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the Potomac River and is currently home to popular recreational softball fields frequently used by leagues such as VOLO and DC Fray.
The backstory:
The National Garden of American Heroes was first proposed during Trump’s presidency as a monument project honoring influential Americans.
West Potomac Park has long served as a recreational hub for D.C. residents, especially adult sports leagues and visitors using the waterfront green space.
It remains unclear how much of the existing recreational space would be affected by the redevelopment or whether the softball fields would remain.
The Source: This story includes information from President Donald Trump and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.