President Trump's 2025 address to Congress: How to watch

The Brief FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, including his speech later in the evening. It will be Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress since his reelection, where he is expected to outline his legislative priorities and highlight the work his administration has accomplished since taking office. The president's speech will not be considered a State of the Union, at least not officially.



Here's how you can watch the event live:

How to watch Trump's 2025 address to Congress live

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will stream LIVE coverage of the address in the media player at the top of the article.

To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now.

Watch the coverage starting at 9 p.m. EST in the player above.

How will Trump be received?

What they're saying:

Trump currently enjoys favorable conditions in Congress, where Republicans hold a majority in both chambers.

This gives him a significant advantage as he outlines his legislative priorities and seeks support for his second-term agenda.

The dynamics in Congress will be a key factor in how his address is received, with many anticipating a focus on bold policy proposals and potential challenges ahead.

The U.S. Constitution requires that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union."

However, since this is Donald Trump’s first address in his second nonconsecutive term, the speech is not classified as a "State of the Union."

Dig deeper:

The State of the Union is traditionally delivered annually by the president during their second year in office and provides a formal report on the state of the nation.

For the past four decades, presidents have opted not to designate their first speech to Congress as a State of the Union, instead referring to it more generally as an address to Congress.

Because this address follows Trump's reelection, it serves a similar purpose but does not meet the technical definition of a State of the Union.

When was Trump's first State of the Union address?

The backstory:

Seeking to move past the shadow of the Russia investigation, President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address in 2018 to highlight the economic progress made under his watch.

Part of Trump’s goal in the speech was to set the course for the debate as Republicans aimed to retain their majority in Congress.

The theme was "Building a safe, strong and proud America," as he showcased the accomplishments of his first year while setting the tone for the second.