Trump $5000 Dividend fact check: Could it happen, what would it cost?

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to send every American adult $5,000 if Republicans retain control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections. The promise, which he called the "Trump Dividend," would likely cost more than $1 trillion, require congressional approval and deepen concerns about inflation and the nation’s nearly $1.8 trillion annual budget deficit.

The Brief Trump pledges a $5,000 "Trump Dividend" if Republicans keep Congress. Vance suggests payments would not go to wealthy Americans and cites tariff revenues. Goldwein says Trump lacks authority and notes the U.S. is running large deficits.



Trump compared the payments to corporate dividends, citing what he described as economic strength.

Within an hour, Vice President JD Vance appeared to try to walk back the proposal, suggesting the payments would not go to wealthy Americans and could be funded by tariff revenues.

Trump $5000 Dividend cost

Congress would need to approve any payment, and the proposed sum far surpasses tariff revenues even before the Supreme Court struck down much of Trump’s tariff program last year. The national debt surpassed $40 trillion last month.

President Donald J. Trump participates in a Steel Across America event commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Tuesday, September 8, 2026, on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Toro Expand

RELATED: IRS tax refund 2026, stimulus payment, direct deposit relief, tariff dividend fact check

The White House did not respond to a request for clarification.

Trump $5000 Dividend authority

Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said Trump has no authority to send money to Americans without Congress. He noted that dividends are paid when companies have surpluses, while the U.S. is running $2 trillion annual deficits and carrying $40 trillion in debt.

Trump has floated similar ideas before, including a $2,000 dividend earlier this year, and last year he issued $1,776 "warrior dividend" checks to members of the military.

A $5,000 payment would exceed the direct government relief checks Americans received during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

RELATED: ‘Pretend I’m on the ballot’: Trump opens inaugural Republican midterm convention in Texas

President Donald J. Trump watches campaign videos with members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy in the Oval Office, Wednesday, September 9, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)