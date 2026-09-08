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Rock thrown from overpass smashes through windshield of Northern Virginia couple

By
Loudoun County
Published September 8, 2026 11:12 PM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 11:12 PM EDT
Loudoun County couple says rock thrown from overpass smashed their SUV
Loudoun County couple says rock thrown from overpass smashed their SUV

Loudoun County couple says rock thrown from overpass smashed their SUV

A Loudoun County couple said a rock thrown from an overpass smashed their SUV.

The Brief

    • A rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed the windshield of a Virginia couple's SUV.
    • The couple is seeking accountability after the incident. 
    • Virginia State Police have not responded to a request for an update on the investigation. 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County couple is looking for answers after someone threw a rock from a highway overpass directly into their vehicle over the weekend.

What we know:

Christina and Dylan Martinez were driving home along the Dulles Greenway when they noticed several people standing on the overpass. Moments later, a rock shattered their windshield.

"I'm upset that this happened in our community," Christina Martinez said. "I'm upset that it happened to my kids. That could have easily been a very different narrative where somebody had passed away, lost their life."

The incident left the family shaken, and they are urging authorities to locate the individuals responsible before a similar incident leads to fatal consequences.

"And then the fact that we haven't found anybody yet, I want to make sure that they're held accountable so that the next time we're talking about this, it's not because somebody lost their life," Martinez added.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for an update on the investigation but has yet to hear back.

The Source: Information in this article is from original FOX 5 DC reporting. 

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