Rock thrown from overpass smashes through windshield of Northern Virginia couple

The Brief A rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed the windshield of a Virginia couple's SUV. The couple is seeking accountability after the incident. Virginia State Police have not responded to a request for an update on the investigation.



A Loudoun County couple is looking for answers after someone threw a rock from a highway overpass directly into their vehicle over the weekend.

What we know:

Christina and Dylan Martinez were driving home along the Dulles Greenway when they noticed several people standing on the overpass. Moments later, a rock shattered their windshield.

"I'm upset that this happened in our community," Christina Martinez said. "I'm upset that it happened to my kids. That could have easily been a very different narrative where somebody had passed away, lost their life."

The incident left the family shaken, and they are urging authorities to locate the individuals responsible before a similar incident leads to fatal consequences.

"And then the fact that we haven't found anybody yet, I want to make sure that they're held accountable so that the next time we're talking about this, it's not because somebody lost their life," Martinez added.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for an update on the investigation but has yet to hear back.