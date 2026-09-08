Rock thrown from overpass smashes through windshield of Northern Virginia couple
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Loudoun County couple is looking for answers after someone threw a rock from a highway overpass directly into their vehicle over the weekend.
What we know:
Christina and Dylan Martinez were driving home along the Dulles Greenway when they noticed several people standing on the overpass. Moments later, a rock shattered their windshield.
"I'm upset that this happened in our community," Christina Martinez said. "I'm upset that it happened to my kids. That could have easily been a very different narrative where somebody had passed away, lost their life."
The incident left the family shaken, and they are urging authorities to locate the individuals responsible before a similar incident leads to fatal consequences.
"And then the fact that we haven't found anybody yet, I want to make sure that they're held accountable so that the next time we're talking about this, it's not because somebody lost their life," Martinez added.
FOX 5 has reached out to the Virginia State Police for an update on the investigation but has yet to hear back.
The Source: Information in this article is from original FOX 5 DC reporting.