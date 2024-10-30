Truck overturns on I-95 off-ramp in Howard County

An overturned truck in Howard County caused delays Wednesday after it crashed on an Interstate-95 off-ramp.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes at exit 38B to northbound Maryland 32 / Patuxent Parkway.

SKYFOX was on the scene and showed the truck on its side in a wooded area surrounding the ramp. It appeared some of the truck’s contents had spilled out.

It is not known if anyone was injured.