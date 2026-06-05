Truck crashes into Gaithersburg church

A Montgomery County church that serves hundreds of families each week is cleaning up after a pickup truck crashed into the building, causing significant structural damage.

What we know:

A truck crashed into Seneca Creek Community Church on Firstfield Road in Gaithersburg around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The crash caused extensive damage to the front of the building, including part of the second floor.

According to church officials, a person driving a Toyota Tacoma was attempting to leave the property after picking up food when the vehicle accelerated into the building instead of reversing.

The two people inside the truck were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the church was hurt.

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What they're saying:

"I couldn’t believe it," said Lead Pastor Mark Tindle.

"It’s a brick building, it collapsed down onto the car. It’s a big shock and created all sort of excitement, chaos here for us, trying to get things fixed, trying to serve our clients."

Tindle said the outcome could have been much worse.

"A gentleman who was in the office where all the things came down, he had just stepped away from his desk into the hallway. We had one of our pastors working on the second floor when the window exploded out of nowhere."

The backstory:

The church operates a food pantry three times a week and serves approximately 800 families.

The pantry had been forced to close the previous day because of a power outage, prompting some people to return Friday to collect food.

The driver involved in the crash was one of those visitors, according to church officials.

What's next:

Cleanup and repairs are already underway.

Church leaders say they have found a way to continue operations and expect the food pantry to open as scheduled Saturday.

Sunday worship services are also expected to proceed.