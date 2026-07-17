Man killed in Northeast DC shooting; suspect sought in white Land Rover

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The Brief D.C. police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Saratoga Avenue NE. Officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing with gunshot wounds. Police are searching for a suspect who was last seen driving a white Land Rover.



A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C., and police are searching for a suspect who was last seen driving a white Land Rover.

What we know:

D.C. police said Fifth District officers responded to the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing with gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Suspect lookout

Police said the lookout is for a Black male wearing a white tank top.

He was last seen driving a white Land Rover, according to police.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be texted to 50411.