Tropical Storm Marco now a hurricane, sparks warning of 'life-threatening' storm surge

article

Tropical Storm Marco, which is making its way toward Louisiana, has become a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“#Marco has become a hurricane, according to data from the Air Force @403rdWing Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted early Sunday afternoon.

Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center warned, in a statement.

Marco is expected to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi Monday, sometime from mid-morning to mid-afternoon.

Tropical Storm Laura is also projected to hit the Gulf Coast, possibly as a hurricane, later this week. Laura is expected to make landfall about 36 to 48 hours after Marco in the same general area.