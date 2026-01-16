Trooper, K9 hurt after suspect rams cruiser on American Legion Bridge: police

The Brief A trooper and K9 suffered minor injuries after a pursuit ended in a crash. Police say the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle while fleeing at high speed. The driver faces multiple charges; three passengers were detained and later released.



A Virginia State Police trooper and a K9 suffered minor injuries early Friday after a pursuit involving a vehicle with suspected stolen tags ended in a crash on the American Legion Bridge.

What we know:

The incident began just after 3:30 a.m. near Route 286, when a trooper reported identifying a vehicle with stolen tags traveling about 90 mph and called for backup. One of the responding troopers joined the pursuit onto northbound I‑495 and onto the bridge, where officials say the suspect intentionally rammed the patrol vehicle into the jersey wall.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The K9 sustained minor cuts and will be evaluated.

The driver, identified as Jared D. Rodriguez, 20, of Silver Spring, faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, felony eluding, grand larceny, assault on a law enforcement officer, injuring a police animal, destruction of property and possession of burglary tools.

Three passengers in the vehicle were detained but later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

