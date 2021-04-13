Maryland state trooper shot while responding to call in Leonardtown

A Maryland state trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack has been involved in a shooting after responding to a call about a possibly armed individual, Maryland State Police have confirmed.

No information regarding injuries has been released, but officials have said the shooting took place near the Maryland State Police barracks.

FOX 5 chopper footage from scene of trooper-involved shooting in Leonardtown.

